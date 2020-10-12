VIDEO: MKMVA members march to Gauteng premier’s office to handover a memorandum

Having raised a number of its concerns over the ANC, corruption and crime in recent weeks, members of the Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have gathered on Monday morning outside the the Gauteng premier’s [David Makhura] Office in Johannesburg to handover a memorandum.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) confirm that its members along with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were monitoring the march.

The latest protest comes in light of the MKMVA members’ march in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal on 25 September, which brought the city to a standstill.

The military vets have been protesting in “defense of its people, freedoms, and the future” after claiming that the ANC government was failing in its duty to effectively run the country.

The protest also comes after an audio recording circulated on social media in which MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe was heard urging the military vets to “take up arms”.

The matter had prompted ANC’s top six to summon Maphatsoe.

Maphatsoe was heard saying that it was time for military vets to fight for their space and defend the gains of the revolution.

Situation right now @ Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newton Johannesburg by MKMVA pic.twitter.com/4Ks8uaMbSH — Not just an ordinary guy (@SefakoX) October 12, 2020

The MKMVA has also been calling for the arrest of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula over the country’s train service, which remains in poor conditions.

The military vets were also set to march to the ANC’s headquarters in order to raise its concerns over the matter.

Mbalula has since come out to seemingly describe the organisation as “thugs”, which was condemned by ANC veteran Carl Niehaus.

“Minister @MbalulaFikile this is enough! You don’t call MK cadres, many of them much older than you, thugs.

“Some of these cadres are old enough to be your parents. These are cadres who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, yours too, and are suffering neglect and poverty. RESPECT!” he said.

Minister @MbalulaFikile this is enough! You don’t call MK cadres, many of them much older than you, thugs. Some of these cadres are old enough to be your parents. These are cadres who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, yours too, and are suffering neglect & poverty. RESPECT! — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 12, 2020

Niehaus further called on Mbalula to retract his statement.

“As a member of the NEC of MKMVA, and national spokesperson of MKMVA, I will be negligent in my duties to let this appalling tweet by you, Minister @MbalulaFikile, go unchallenged. You must retract and apologize!” he added.

As a member of the NEC of MKMVA, and National Spokesperson of MKMVA I will be negligent in my duties to let this appalling tweet by you, Minister @MbalulaFikile, go unchallenged. You must retract and apologize l! https://t.co/UH3jDSJxYc — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 12, 2020

