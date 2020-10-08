Protests 8.10.2020 09:19 am

Streets of Tshwane to be affected by labour forum march

Citizen reporter
Streets of Tshwane to be affected by labour forum march

Police members take part in a parade at the Tshwane Training Academy during the re-launch of the SAPS Tactical Response and Tracking Teams, 29 September 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles. Photo for illustration.

Demonstrators are expected to gather at the Old Putco Depot at 9am, before moving to Tshwane House. Crowds are expected to disperse from Tshwane House at 12:30. 

A march will be taking place on Thursday morning in Tshwane, by disgruntled workers demanding permanent employment. 

This according to the Tshwane Metro Police Department, who said the march was organised by “Labour Forum”. 

Demonstrators are expected to gather at the Old Putco Depot at 9am, before moving to Tshwane House. Crowds are expected to disperse from Tshwane House at 12:30. 

Tshwane police warned that the following intersections will be affected by the march: 

  • Cobie Street,
  • Kgosi Mampuru Street,
  • Bosman Street, 
  • Paul Kruger Street, and
  • Thabo Sehume Street. 

Police will be deployed to monitor the march. 

Motorists have been advised to avoid the above mentioned streets, and use alternative routes. Here are the suggested alternative routes: 

  • WF Nkomo Street, 
  • Precarious Street, 
  • Francis Baard Street, 
  • Nana Sita Street, and
  • Visagie Street. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

(Compiled by Nica Richards) 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition