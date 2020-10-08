Streets of Tshwane to be affected by labour forum march

A march will be taking place on Thursday morning in Tshwane, by disgruntled workers demanding permanent employment.

This according to the Tshwane Metro Police Department, who said the march was organised by “Labour Forum”.

Demonstrators are expected to gather at the Old Putco Depot at 9am, before moving to Tshwane House. Crowds are expected to disperse from Tshwane House at 12:30.

Tshwane police warned that the following intersections will be affected by the march:

Cobie Street,

Kgosi Mampuru Street,

Bosman Street,

Paul Kruger Street, and

Thabo Sehume Street.

Police will be deployed to monitor the march.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the above mentioned streets, and use alternative routes. Here are the suggested alternative routes:

WF Nkomo Street,

Precarious Street,

Francis Baard Street,

Nana Sita Street, and

Visagie Street.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

