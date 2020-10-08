 
 
Farm murder protests to continue, say organisers

Protests 58 seconds ago

Jess de Klerk, a farmer from Paul Roux, said livestock theft was also a big problem.

Marizka Coetzer
08 Oct 2020
04:53:25 AM
Farm murder protests to continue, say organisers

Farmers take a stand outside Senekal Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The support was in retaliation of the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Broken pieces of police crime scene tape was the only evidence left of the chaos on Tuesday at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court after two suspects linked to the murder of farmer Brendin Horner made their first appearance. Staff were waiting outside the building for police to give the go-ahead to reopen the court yesterday after the protest on Tuesday, in which a police vehicle was overturned and caught alight. Senekal residents described the protest as a “good thing” but very scary. One said: “This thing is been going on for so long now. But at the end of the day,...

