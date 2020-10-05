 
 
Workers come first, SA and ANC after

Protests 1 hour ago

Cosatu snubbing the ANC has shown that they are putting workers first, but experts disagree on whether Wednesday’s planned stayaway will have positive long-term effects for the economy or workers.

Brian Sokutu
05 Oct 2020
05:45:17 PM
Protesters during the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) march from Cape Town CBD to Parliament on May 01, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

The unprecedented stance by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) to snub the recent ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla, followed by a call the labour movement made on Monday for Wednesday’s countrywide stayaway, amounted to finally putting worker interests above those of the tripartite alliance, according to a political expert. Cosatu’s has called for better wages, intervention in the poor state of the economy, an end to widespread corruption, and to retrenchments, as well as taking a stance against gender-based violence. For the first time in the history of the tripartite alliance, the labour federation on Friday...

