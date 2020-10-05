WATCH: Truckers’ association protest over travel permits

Protests 5.10.2020 11:25 am

Citizen reporter
Trucks parked outside Mediterranean Shiping Co. at City Deep in Johannesburg, 7 June 2020, during a protest against foreign nationals employed by the industry. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Multiple streets in Pretoria’s CBD are closed off due to the protest by truck drivers.

With calls for the government to review certain issues regarding travel permits, the Truckers Association Of South Africa (TASA) have taken to the streets on Monday morning to hand over memorandum on the matter.

TASA are demanding that government regulate its industry by reviewing cross border permits and policies.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), multiple streets in Pretoria’s central business district (CBD) closed off due to the protest by truck drivers, Rekord Newspaper reported.

The truck drivers were expected to gather around 9am at the old Putco bus depot in Marabastad then march to the Department of Transport offices’ located on Bosman Street.

The TMPD noted that certain intersections will be affected, including Cowie Street, Kgosi Mampuru Street and Sophie de Bruyn Street.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said metro cops were stationed at the specific streets in order to monitor the situation, while adding that the protest was expected to end around 12.30pm.

“Tshwane metro police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets,” said Mahamba.

“Motorists were advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes such as WF Nkomo Street, Pretorius Street, Francis Baard Street, Nana Sita Street and Visagie Street,” he added.

In July, the two trucks were set alight on the N1 near Stellenbosch, Western Cape, with truck drivers calling on government, including the private sector, to prioritise local truck drivers over foreign nationals.

The truckers claimed government was deliberately sidelining them, leaving most locals unemployed at the expense of foreign nationals.

The incident had prompted the political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to call for calm, urging protestors to adhere to the rules of a peaceful protest.

EFF further urged protesters’ to cease in intimidating other drivers as the trucking industry had African’s from all parts of the continent.

“Targeting certain groups would harm the inter-continental relationship, that the industry has forged.”

