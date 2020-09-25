Mkhonto we Sizwe vets target ANC offices demanding removal of corrupt ANC members

Some disgruntled members of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) have gathered outside the ANC’s provincial offices in KwaZulu-Natal to picket against alleged corruption within the party.

MKMVA’s Zibuse Cele said the picket was as a result of the behaviour of the ANC, which saw fully trained MKMVA officers not getting employment.

Cele said the party asked for officers who were under 35-years of age, which proved challenging as most members of the MKMVA were obviously above 35.

Addressing protestors, The MKMVA’s Dumisani Thango said their demands needed to be addressed by ANC senior members.

They also, for some reason demanded answers on other matters, such as police’s inability to arrest Senzo Meyiwa’s killers.

“Even now, someone died, Meyiwa died while people were in the same house and yet no one has been arrested.”

Scores of police responded to the scene, while ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela says the party has been engaging with MKMVA representatives who had apparently opted to continue to demonstrate despite ongoing engagements.

“We’ve given them an ear since Wednesday. We have indicated that some matters warranted the ANC’s involvement, while others were beyond the competence of the party.

“What we are in disagreement on is how they are going about things.”

He noted that a way forward on issues raised by the protestors could not be reached while members picketed in a march.

Other organisations such as the Unemployed graduates also joined in the picket to highlight some of the challenges faced by graduates.

Holding placards stating: We are fed up! the time for talking is over, the organisation says there were policies in government which excluded black people.

This follows an alleged social media voice note which circulated this week threatening to blockade roads around KwaZulu-Natal. The call for a picket demanded action from the ANC to remove corrupt officials.

