VIDEO: Twitter users divided over #PutSouthAfricansFirst hashtags as protesters march to Nigerian Embassy

Some South Africans have seemingly divided opinions on the #23SeptemberCleanSA and #PutSouthAfricansFirst hashtags, which has been trending on social media, sparked a conversation as a result of the ongoing protests against immigrants in South Africa.

Frustrations amongst citizens, including a sense of helplessness with increased corruption allegations within government, and steady economic decline, has resulted in some South Africans turning to immigrants with suspicion.

The group of protesters have carried on with their planned march in Pretoria on Wednesday, with the group protesting against criminal activities allegedly committed by Nigerian and Zimbabwean nationals.

The group is marching from Church Square, located in Pretoria’s central business district (CBD), to the Nigerian Embassy, located in Arcadia, to hand over a memorandum.

The protests have prompted responses from Twitter users including the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) MP Phumzile Van Damme saying the anger against immigrants was “misguided”.

“I understand, my brother. I understand and appreciate the frustration. All I am saying is that I am against charlatans like Sfiso Gwala who use your pain for their personal gain. The anger at foreigners is misguided. It is government that has failed you, not foreign nationals,” she said.

One user suggested that the @uLerato_pillay account was the reason behind why South Africans were “attacking” immigrants and calling for them to leave the country.

“Lerato Pillay actually needs to be charged for inciting people to attack foreign nationals. We live in harmony with them in our townships. Deal with criminality and stop being xenophobic,” the user said.

The Lerato Pillay account, which was created in November 2019, fuelled toxic dialogues on Twitter aimed at debasing immigrants in South Africa.

The account’s content was investigated by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change’s (CABC) which released an interim report that revealed the account was created and a subsequent network established, xenophobic conversations on Twitter were averaging at around 250 posts per day.

Since then, xenophobic posts have increased 120 times, averaging at 30,000 posts a day, and on busy days, peaking at 80,000 posts according to CABC director of dialogue facilitation Stef Snel.

However, despite the CABC’s proof that the Lerato Pillay network is pushing a negative xenophobic agenda, the CABC cannot shut the account down as only Twitter has the authority to do so, should they feel the account violates their guidelines, Snel said.

Snel added that the CABC also does not know who exactly was behind the Lerato Pillay account, but said it was likely there was more than one person in charge of tweeting.

Last month, Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor condemned xenophobia in the country after the death of Nigerian insurance professional Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu in June at the Emperors Palace, eNCA reported. The case is currently under police investigation.

See other reactions of the protests below:

One thing about me I’ll always defend foreign nationals, if you like insult my destiny but those people have shown me more humanity than my own. I don’t know a South African that cooked for me everyday when I lost my job but I know a Nigerian woman that did. — Zuri ˢᵀ????‍♀️ (@zooreeh) September 23, 2020

This is the beginning… We must fight this #HumanTrafficking. We must fight for our nation and put it first! #humantraffickingawareness https://t.co/WCY7o0QTZE — Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) September 23, 2020

