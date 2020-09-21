Protests 21.9.2020 03:02 pm

VIDEO: Nehawu protests for immediate wage increase, risk pay

News24 Wire
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) can be seen protesting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 21 September 2020, demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the memorandum of demands they submitted to him earlier in the month. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba said the union was fighting for the implementation of a wage agreement that was reached in 2018, as well as issues relating to health workers who contracted Covid-19.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union’s (Nehawu) national executive committee (NEC) protested outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Monday, demanding that the wage agreement for their members be implemented with immediate effect.

The union’s NEC protested on the doorstep of the Union Buildings after they submitted a memorandum earlier this month.

According to Makwayiba, the agreement, which should have been enforced by 1 April, would have seen a wage increase of between 6% and 8% across the different levels of workers.

He added that there should also be backdated pay on the increases.

“A total of 32 429 health workers had contracted the virus while 257 lost their lives as of September 11, 2020 as per the statistics provided by the National Department of Health,” Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said in a statement on Sunday.

“In this regard, we will not fold our arms while we are losing our members while government continues to insult workers by refusing to implement Resolution 1 of 2018, especially Clause 3.3.”

Other issues included risk pay for Covid-19 and the protection of health workers during the pandemic.

Makwayiba said the excuses from government about their financial status did not hold water.

“We learn that billions have been stolen, but you can’t steal from an empty purse. You steal from a purse with money,” Makwayiba said.

He added that the union should not be punished for issues regarding finances and that those who had stolen should be the ones held to account.

Both Makwayiba and Xaba said they would continue protesting outside the Union Buildings until President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to their memorandum and their demands were met.

The union leadership also spoke about embarking on mass protest action and their intentions to withdraw labour if their demands were not met.

