Clicks to close all stores on Wednesday to provide counselling to staff

Clicks store has announced it will close all stores on Wednesday to “engage directly” with its staff across the country and provide counselling and support.

It will reopen all stores on Thursday after the Johannesburg High Court today granted an interdict preventing the EFF from intimidating and threatening employees and customers and inciting violence against commercial operations.

“Clicks had no choice but to approach the courts, as protecting staff and customers remains the number one priority. The closure means Clicks will be unable to provide medication to customers, along with public sector medicine pick-up points being temporarily un-available.

“Clicks recognises the significant impact this event has had on its people and customers and is doing everything to ensure their safety and wellbeing,” said Clicks in a statement.

It further said it was still determining the cost of the vandalism and looting in some of its stores and considering available remedies.

It also confirmed that it had received a letter on Monday from the SAHRC and was in the process of responding to the letter and engaging with the Commission.

The store is in hot water following adverts published on its website, labelling black hair as “frizzy and dull” and white hair as “normal”.

Let me get my Red EFF Overall ready #clicks it looks like there’s a need for a guerrilla visit #clicksmustfall pic.twitter.com/Z9kGPHyE81 — Obakeng Ramabodu (@RamaboduObakeng) September 4, 2020

The brand was called out for publishing the “racist” advert and has since apologised for the blunder.

“We sincerely apologise for offending our customers and letting you down. We acted swiftly and immediately removed the offending images which were provided by a supplier as part of their marketing campaign. As a brand we recognise that we have a responsibility to use whatever influence we have to remove implicit and explicit prejudice from society, the workplace and our advertising.

“We recognise that we have a role to play in how we represent our diverse customer base in our own and supplier advertising and we sincerely apologise for failing you. We know that we need to do better and commit to making sure that our content reflects the diverse voices and experiences of our customers,” said Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer

However, the advert sparked violent protests by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at more than 400 Clicks outlets on Monday and Tuesday.

