IRR slams EFF for ‘political theatre’, as govt says ‘no way to resolve conflict’

A day after EFF members staged protests at a number of Clicks stores throughout the country after a racist hair-care advertisement appeared on the group’s website, the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) has slammed the party for its “callousness and deafness”.

It also called for the law, and severe sanctions, to be applied over the EFF’s “incitement and violence”.

Government also waded in on the issue in a statement released on Monday evening, saying “engaging in lawlessness is no way to resolve conflict”, rererring to the Clicks stores that had sustained damage during the protests.

The IRR said that “at a time of great hardship for millions of people, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) yesterday [Monday] found themselves unable to place South Africans above petty political theatre”.

ALSO READ: Court grants Clicks interdict against EFF shutdown

The economy is in a dire state, unemployment poses a massive threat to the lives and livelihoods of many, and society is desperate for hope, the organisation said.

“At such a critical juncture, the EFF demonstrated its callousness and deafness to the very real plight of South Africans by staging its theatre of the empty gesture.

“While unemployment threatens to overwhelm many homes, the EFF used violence to shut down places of work, placing jobs at risk and depriving customers of access to essential medications.

“In doing so, the party found itself on the wrong side of good sense, Ubuntu and the South African Constitution,” it said in a statement.

It added that “while protest is a fundamental constitutional right, no-one has the right to inflict harm on others as the EFF so blatantly did yesterday in several protests at Clicks pharmacies”.

“Research on South African race relations and attitudes conducted by the IRR makes clear that the behaviour of the EFF represents a rejection of the fundamental decency of the vast majority of South Africans, who want to live in prosperous communities in a peaceful country.

“The law must now be seen to be applied to the EFF’s violent and coercive conduct. Failure to impose severe sanctions for the incitement and violence seen yesterday will illustrate that all are not equal before the law,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ: Customers disagree with violent protests

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said in a statement on Monday evening that government has noted the public outrage following the Clicks advertisement where black hair is portrayed as “dry and damaged”.

“Whilst we are equally disturbed by the crude racist display by the advertisement in question, the acts of lawlessness of vandalizing and burning down Clicks stores that have been reported today [Monday] are concerning and go against the spirit of peace and respect for human rights that has shaped this country since the dawn of democracy.

“Engaging in lawless behavior is not a responsible way to resolve conflict,” he said.

Government called on all South Africans to resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands, remain calm and follow the correct and legal channels to address their concerns.

Members of the public who witness any form of intimidation or act of violence should contact the nearest police station or call the toll free number: 10111 to report such incidents, the statement said.

Mthembu added: “We remain committed to the values of democracy. Any form of discrimination or violation of human rights for whatever reason cannot be tolerated as it undermines the progress made in building a united democratic country.”

“The fight against discrimination remains the priority of government. It is for this reason that in March 2019 Cabinet approved the National Action Plan to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, a tool that empowers government to act against such injustices.

“Even in the face of resistance by a small minority, we continue with efforts to build a united South Africa that we can all be proud of. As we launch Heritage Month, we are reminded of the many cultures, traditions and languages that make us who we are. In the spirit of social cohesion, let us all cherish and respect one another regardless of color, background, gender and religion,” Mthembu said.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.