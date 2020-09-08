 
 
Customers disagree with violent protests

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) also denounced the violence which occurred.

Sonri Naidoo
08 Sep 2020
04:59:20 AM
Members of the EFF protest outside the Clicks store in Mall of Africa, 7 September 2020, Midrand. The party has called for a total shutdown of all Clicks stores after a racist advert was shared on social media. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Clicks customers were forced to shop at other health and beauty retailers yesterday due to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protesters blocking entrances to stores. Faith Sithole visited the Clicks Sandton City branch to buy her necessities and did not understand what the whole commotion was about. “To my surprise, the store was closed. I don’t know where I will get my prescription today,” said Sithole. EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the party would not stop protesting until Clicks revealed the names of those responsible for the controversial advertising campaign that sparked the demonstrations. He said the party had a...

