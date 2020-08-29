Protests 29.8.2020 03:06 pm

Bikers’ farm murders protest draws thousands at Union Buildings

Citizen reporter
Bikers' farmer murders protests attended by thousands of people. Photo: Twitter @ILaesecke

Organiser Tommie Blignaut said earlier in the week that the movement was to get the attention of the government and strengthen the laws around farm murders. 

Thousand of bikers marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Saturday to highlight farm murders in the country.

The protest was organised by the Stop Farm Murders movement along with various other organisations was reportedly attended by around 9,000 to 15,000 bikers.

Hundreds of bikers also participated in Nelson Mandela Bay to the Karoo and in Kimberely, Northern Cape.




