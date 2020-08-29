Bikers’ farm murders protest draws thousands at Union Buildings

Thousand of bikers marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Saturday to highlight farm murders in the country.

The protest was organised by the Stop Farm Murders movement along with various other organisations was reportedly attended by around 9,000 to 15,000 bikers.

Organiser Tommie Blignaut said earlier in the week that the movement was to get the attention of the government and strengthen the laws around farm murders.

Hundreds of bikers also participated in Nelson Mandela Bay to the Karoo and in Kimberely, Northern Cape.

Bikers against Farm Murders at Union buildings today. Thanks for the support guys! pic.twitter.com/gVyKShardL — lydia van der merwe (@DerLydia) August 29, 2020









Absolutely amazing turnout in Nelson Mandela Bay to bring attention to Farm Murders in South Africa. Well done NMB! pic.twitter.com/Nvm7unibLQ — Renaldo “Ngamla” Gouws ???????? (@RenaldoGouws) August 29, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.