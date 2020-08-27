Protests 27.8.2020 12:11 pm

Eldorado Park residents attack police after teenager’s death in shootout

Mxolisi Simanga and Citizen reporter
Eldorado Park residents attack police after teenager’s death in shootout

Rocks block roads in Eldorado Park as community members protest, after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead on Wednesday. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

An eyewitness account alleges that there was a shootout in Eldorado Park’s Hillbrow flats following a tip-off about stolen car parts in the area. A stray bullet allegedly struck the teen.

Allegations that a 16-year-old boy was allegedly shot by police in Eldorado Park on Wednesday has resulted in protests in the area.

The boy was reportedly disabled, and has been identified as Nathaniel Julius.

An eyewitness account alleges that there was a shootout in Eldorado Park’s Hillbrow flats following a tip-off about stolen car parts in the area, reports Soweto Urban.

The tip-off led to a shootout between police and a gang. A stray bullet fired in the scrimmage is said to have killed the boy, although it is not yet confirmed whether the bullet came from police or the gang.

Eldorado Park residents are now protesting, burning tires at the police station, and demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy.

The current scene in Eldorado Park. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Police have fired rubber bullets at protesters.

According to police, damage has been caused to the Eldorado Park police station. Two SAPS officers and one JMPD officer have been injured in the protest action. 

Four suspects have been arrested by police for public violence. 

The matter has reportedly been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Turf Road and Buckingham Avenue have been closed off with rocks and burning tires next to the Eldorado Park SAPS.

Soweto Urban News is still waiting for the police statement regarding the allegations made by community members.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Edited by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Officer punched in Krugersdorp clash 25.8.2020
Manhunt launched after Cosmo City robbery 22.8.2020
Why Mngxitama wants Hawks after Ramaphosa, claims he may be ‘captured’ 22.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing

Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2020

Courts Al Mawashi granted live export of 56k sheep by Grahamstown High Court

Celebs & viral Norma Gigaba drops Malusi’s surname – is now Norma Mngoma


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition