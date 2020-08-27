Eldorado Park residents attack police after teenager’s death in shootout

Allegations that a 16-year-old boy was allegedly shot by police in Eldorado Park on Wednesday has resulted in protests in the area.

The boy was reportedly disabled, and has been identified as Nathaniel Julius.

[WATCH] The family of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius say they want justice for his death. The disabled teen was allegedly shot and killed by cops. @malungelob speaks to his sister, Pertunia. Tune into #Newzroom405 for more. pic.twitter.com/hjhhyfJwjo — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 27, 2020

An eyewitness account alleges that there was a shootout in Eldorado Park’s Hillbrow flats following a tip-off about stolen car parts in the area, reports Soweto Urban.

The tip-off led to a shootout between police and a gang. A stray bullet fired in the scrimmage is said to have killed the boy, although it is not yet confirmed whether the bullet came from police or the gang.

Eldorado Park residents are now protesting, burning tires at the police station, and demanding the police account for the death of the teenage boy.

27/08/2020

UPDATE ELDORADO PARK : COMMUNITY VENTING THEIR ANGER & DEMANDING JUSTICE. THEY ALLEGE THAT SAPS MEMBERS SHOT & KILLED A 16YR OLD DOWN SYNDROME MALE. pic.twitter.com/FRHyA1hPfE — RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) August 27, 2020

Police have fired rubber bullets at protesters.

According to police, damage has been caused to the Eldorado Park police station. Two SAPS officers and one JMPD officer have been injured in the protest action.

Four suspects have been arrested by police for public violence.

The matter has reportedly been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Turf Road and Buckingham Avenue have been closed off with rocks and burning tires next to the Eldorado Park SAPS.

Soweto Urban News is still waiting for the police statement regarding the allegations made by community members.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Edited by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.