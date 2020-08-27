Bikers’ farm murders protest to go ahead at Union Buildings despite no permission

Bikers across the country plan to lay flowers and crosses at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Saturday, 29 August to highlight farm murders in the country, even though they couldn’t get any permission from authorities for their protest action.

The protest is being organised by the Stop Farm Murders movement along with various other organisations.

“The flowers and crosses are aimed at getting the government’s attention in strengthening law around farm murders,” said organiser Tommie Blignaut.

“They are also to honour those who have lost their lives in farm attacks and gender-based violence.”

The movement also called for the death penalty to be reinstated for people found guilty of farm murders.

Blignaut said the current laws allowed perpetrators to get bail with no real repercussions once they were found guilty.

“Farmers are being killed. It’s ridiculous that people must die like this. It’s about sending out a message that the violent acts happening in our country cannot be tolerated,” he said.

“We are hoping the president and the government as a whole will look at these crimes seriously.”

The so-called ‘pass-by’ convoy will pick up bikers at collection points in Gauteng in Springs, past Brakpan, Benoni, Boksburg and along the R21 highway.

Blignaut said several requests to get permission for their pass-by from authorities has failed, but the protest would continue nonetheless.

“We will observe all Covid-19 rules. Everyone must have a mask. Because we will not be stopping to gather, social distancing will be adhered to.

“Our food basket is being killed and we cannot sit back and watch. We strongly believe in our cause and we will be going ahead on Saturday.”

Another march has been organised for a car convoy pass-by on 5 September, where the same thing will be done, only this time with people in cars participating.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

