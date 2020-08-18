Unemployed graduates frustrated over lack of job opportunities

Unemployed graduates are frustrated with government as a lack of job opportunities has become a reality for many.

This comes after 68 members of Unemployed Youth SA staged a silent march at the Union Buildings in an attempt to hand over a memorandum of demands to the president on Friday.

The members, some of who have been unemployed for more than six years, lamented that they were tired of their qualifications being “another piece of paper gathering dust in government buildings”.

The graduates’ grievances included the high unemployment rate, especially, among the youth, the education system not providing youth with skills to compete in a competitive environment and an “uncontrollable influx of illegal immigrants”.

Unemployed Graduates SA Tshwane coordinator Chris Fuze said they were unable to hand over their memorandum as riot police allegedly stopped the group, citing the contravention of the disaster management act.

“We were forced to disperse as law-abiding citizens.”

Fuze said they had attempted to get government’s attention for some time, over this matter.

“We have had more than three marches in KwaZulu-Natal, where we were successful in delivering a memorandum. It’s been frustrating as we do all of this at our own cost, remembering that we are unemployed.

“The government has neglected the youth of this country.”

Fuze said he was one of those who had attended his further studies through the use of a loan.

“I am currently working as an e-hail driver for Bolt. I still owe NSFAS and I started my own small business on the side so I can service the debt.”

1/2 Unemployed Youth SA staged a silent march in Pretoria. Image: Supplied. 2/2 Unemployed Youth SA staged a silent march in Pretoria. Image: Supplied.

He said what hurt the most was that many graduates who were unable to find jobs were seen as failures by society.

“The stress of having gone through four years of university only to be unemployed… yet we are expected to survive, it’s frustrating.”

Fuze said they were not only looking for jobs, they were looking for opportunities to apply their knowledge.

He said it seemed as though government had no political will to better many South Africans facing the same situation as them.

“We have a government that is more interested in self-development and enrichment, we have an education system that teaches our people to be slaves, it doesn’t give them opportunities to enhance their skills.”

He said he wished government would create a proper environment for young people to survive and prosper.

“The funds that became available as a result of the disaster management act should have been used to subsidise private companies that are creating jobs for South Africans.

“The only way jobs can be created is through small businesses. Support for small businesses creates opportunities,” he said.

