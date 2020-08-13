Protests 13.8.2020 09:19 am

WATCH: Pinetown Boys’ staff call for education dept to respond to their grievances

Sanelisiwe Tsinde
Pinetown High School. Image: Supplied.

The staff claimed the school is being mismanaged while another issue raised was the lack of contracts.

The staff at Pinetown Boys’ High School in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have resorted to protest action in an effort to draw attention to their grievances which they say have fallen on deaf ears.

The staff members said their rights are being violated and they are not consulted on decisions which affect them and their work.

“We are concerned about the illegitimacy of the school governing body.”

The staff claimed the school was being mismanaged. Another issue raised was the lack of contracts.

“There were teachers who were dismissed last year who have now been re-employed but have no contracts,” said the staff.

They also complained about the leadership of the school.

“We do not have a principal in this school since last year,” they added.

They said the salaries of the staff who are employed by the school governing body (SGB) were cut.

“We were told it was just going to be for three months, but we still did not receive our full salaries and we are back at the school working full-time.”

The staff said they understood that times were tough but they would appreciate a bit of communication and to be treated as professionals.

“We care and love our boys, the things that are happening at the school will affect our boys. We just need the department to take our grievances seriously.”

They said the daily running of the school had not been affected as the protest action took place before the start of the school day.

They added that they would continue until their demands were met or taken seriously.

KZN department of education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said he was not aware of the matter but would compile a report from the district.

“We will look at their grievances so that we can solve the matter,” he said.

This article first appeared on Highway Mail and was republished with permission.

