Protests 3.8.2020 02:52 pm

Job protest leads to closure of Main Road in Hout Bay

News24 Wire
Job protest leads to closure of Main Road in Hout Bay

Image: Cape Town Etc.

The City of Cape Town urged motorists to use alternative routes.

Hout Bay Main Road has been closed in both directions, between Disa River and Victoria Roads, after Imizamo Yethu residents protested for job opportunities, according to traffic officials.

On Monday morning, residents used waste bags and stones to block the main road.

“Traffic is currently diverted via Valley Road,” said Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan.

The City of Cape Town urged motorists to use alternative routes.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Public Order Police, Hout Bay police station officials and the City’s Metro police were keeping an eye on the protest.

“Approximately 300 protesters are burning tyres and barricading parts of the main road this morning,” said Potelwa.

“The group is protesting about a lack of job opportunities for the youth in the area.”

Last Monday, 45 people were arrested for public violence, following sporadic protests across the City, many overland occupations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rapper YoungstaCPT opens a barbershop 30.7.2020
Cape Town emergency morgue opens due to ‘mass fatalities’ 29.7.2020
Man on ventilator, woman burnt severely after petrol bomb attack in CT 26.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


today in print

Read Today's edition