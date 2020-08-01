Protests 1.8.2020 03:42 pm

Protests erupt in Western Cape as community members attempt to occupy land

News24 Wire
Protests erupt in Western Cape as community members attempt to occupy land

Protests erupt in Kraaifontein, 1 August. Photo: Twitter

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that police officers were on-site, to assist with the execution of an eviction notice.

Protests have broken out in Kraaifontein in the Western Cape, as community members attempt to occupy land in the area.

Police officers have been deployed to a volatile protest, following an anti-land occupation operation at Bloekombos.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that police officers were on site, to assist with the execution of an eviction notice.

“Our members have been deployed to Bloekombos in Kraaifontein this morning to maintain law and order during the execution of an eviction notice by the sheriff of the court,” said Traut on Saturday.

However, the community began protest action against the evictions.

“The local community became riotous and the situation is currently being policed. No one has been arrested as yet. Our forces will remain in the area until tranquillity has been restored,” said Traut.

According to EWN, more than 400 people had gathered on open land in Bloekombos and have been rebuilding shacks in the area after their structures were torn down by law enforcement last weekend.

City of Cape Town Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith confirmed anti-land occupation activities were taking place in the area.

The City referred News24 to the police for further queries.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Western Cape gets a handle on Covid-19 – Winde 30.7.2020
WATCH: KZN protests against ‘ill treatment of employees’ closes off main roads 27.7.2020
WATCH: Trucks go up in flames as protests continue in Pretoria 23.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports

Society South Africa is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely


today in print

Read Today's edition