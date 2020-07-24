Protests 24.7.2020 12:57 pm

WATCH: Stun grenades, water cannons used in Cape Town protest for jobs

Gopolang Moloko
Screenshot to one of the videos of the protest on social media.

In a hashtag #JobsSaveLives, a group camped outside parliament have apparently been met by a fierce hand from police.

Stun grenades, water cannons have been used to disperse large crowds in Cape Town, protesting against job losses and calling for the tourism industry to be opened.

In a hashtag #JobsSaveLives, a group camped outside parliament have apparently been met by a fierce hand from police, who in videos on social media are seen dispersing crowds using water cannons.

Some protesters claim the police even sprayed water cannons on people who were seated having coffee, at the Truth Coffee shop. The allegation is yet to be confirmed by police.

Protesters from the hospitality and tourism industry are protesting for the sector be given a lifeline.

One protester holding a loudspeaker said people have lost their jobs yet stun grenades were used.

Note: This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details from police and protesters become available.

