WATCH: Six vehicles torched in Lamontville protest

Some Lamontville municipal offices in the south of Durban have gone up in flames due to protest action in the area. The offices can be seen covered in flames in footage that has been supplied.

Six municipal vehicles were torched, with the Lamontville Sizakala centre destroyed by the arson which took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

The rampage by protesters on Sunday night was a result of recurrent power cuts in the area. This led to the destruction of municipal property.

Police confirmed six vehicles were torched, a result of several grievances. No injuries were confirmed.

This is the second uproar, according to police, with the last protest having been on Wednesday morning around 9am, last week.

