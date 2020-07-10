Protests 10.7.2020 03:38 pm

EFF demands justice in child rape case at George Mukhari Hospital

Sinesipho Schrieber
EFF demands justice in child rape case at George Mukhari Hospital

Members of EFF protesting outside Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital on Thursday against an alleged rape of a two-year-old at the hospital.Photo: Supplied

She said it was heartbreaking to hear about news of such a small child being raped and no arrest made.

The EFF protested outside the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital on Thursday, demanding that an arrest be made in the alleged rape of a two-year-old at the hospital, reports PretoriaRekordNorth

Tshwane EFF branch Lefagatlhane Matjie said they wanted answers from the hospital on what its management had done about the alleged rape.

“We feel the hospital wants to shift the blame to say the crime did not happen at their premises,” he said.

“We want answers into this gruesome crime whether it happened at the hospital or not. Police and the hospital need to investigate thoroughly and find the person who did this,” he said.

“We also want the SAPS heads to deal with the officers who mistreated the family when they initially reported the case.”

Gender-based violence activist Lindiwe Masilela said: “The justice system has failed us drastically as women in the country. We want a maximum of life sentences to culprits who rape children. We need the government and the justice system to do more in protecting children and women.

“We protest every day to raise on this issue, but nothing is done. Should we take the law into our own hands?”

She said it was heartbreaking to hear about news of such a small child being raped and no arrest made.

“As women, we are tired of being abused and mistreated. We need the justice system to do more by delivering harsh sentences to the culprits who commit such crimes.

“We are saying enough is enough, we cannot be silent when a child is molested and there are no arrests. We demand justice.”

Meanwhile, hospital CEO Dr Richard Lebethe pleaded with EFF members and the public to give the hospital and the police time to investigate the crime and find the culprit.

The family of the child, who was admitted at the hospital for Covid-19 isolation last month, said she was molested while on the premises.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Govt official and EFF member allegedly behind ‘racist’ Tracy Zille Twitter account 10.7.2020
‘Shaky coalitions’ was why Joburg couldn’t pass budget earlier – analyst 10.7.2020
Man who raped stepdaughter, 7, as her sister, 4, kept watch gets life in jail 10.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA

Food and Drink The mystery behind why you can’t find Ghost Pops solved

Crime WATCH: Shots fired after attempted hijacking incident

Load Shedding Eskom starts Stage 2 load shedding on Friday

Breaking News Gauteng Premier Makhura tests positive for Covid-19


today in print

Read Today's edition