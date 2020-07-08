Two trucks torched on N1 near Stellenbosch as EFF calls for calm

Two trucks have been set alight on the N1 near Stellenbosch on the same day as hoards of truckers downed tools demanding that government and the private sector prioritise locals over foreign nationals.

A large number of protesting truckers claimed government was deliberately sidelining them, leaving most locals unemployed at the expense of foreign nationals.

While protesting truckers were furious, calling governments plans delusional, operating truckers were unfortunately in a state of panic as some operating trucks were subjected to attacks. Operating truck drivers were left fearing for their lives as in one instance, a truck driver’s keys and wallet were taken by rouge protesting truckers.

On Wednesday morning, footage of two trucks set alight circulated on social media, showing horrific scenes of torched skeleton trucks parked on the N1.

It is understood that one of the trucks was just three months old.

Both tracks are reported to be from logistic company Lieben.

On Wednesday morning police and emergency services were on the scene, probing for clues.

Parts of the N1 has been closed and motorists are being diverted to alternative routes. Motorists are advised to expect major delays.

No arrests have been made while the drivers of the two trucks were confirmed unharmed.

Meanwhile, the EFF has called for calm, urging protestors to adhere to the rules of a peaceful protest. The party urges protesters’ to cease in intimidating other drivers as the trucking industry had African’s from all parts of the continent.

Targetting certain groups would harm the inter-continental relationship, that the industry has forged.

