WATCH: Truckers stone vehicles as they protest over foreign nationals

With demands for the government to review the employment of foreign nationals, truck drivers took to the streets on Tuesday morning protesting against the violence and vandalism they have been subjected to.
While the protest was meant to be a peaceful show of grievances, this was contaminated by some rogue protestors who stoned passing trucks on Vickers Road and the M2 highway near City deep.
While the Johannesburg Metro Department has extinguished some protesting trucker issues, truckers have raised concerns that truck owners, including government, were not complying with laws in sidelining locals.
Tuesday morning kicked off to a rocky start as a truck attempted to block parts of the M2.
According to site SA Trucker, drivers informed of the protest have been fearing for their lives as some previous trucker protests ended violently.
Some truck drivers even left their trucks after protestors stopped them.
Violence in the trucking industry has resulted in several trucks set alight recently.
The nationwide protest has seen truckers in several other parts of the country downing tools. Truckers in Nelson Mandela Bay are in support of the protest, grouped outside the Swartkops truck stop.
