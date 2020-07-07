WATCH: Truckers protesting over foreign nationals stone trucks

With demands for the government to review the employment of foreign nationals, truck drivers took to the streets on Tuesday morning protesting against the violence and vandalism they have been subjected to.

While the protest was meant to be a peaceful show of grievances, this was contaminated by some rogue protestors who stoned passing trucks on Vickers Road and the M2 highway near City deep.

Protest on the corners of Vickers Rd and the M2 Highway at City Deep Truck Stop. Protesters are targeting trucks, please avoid when in area. pic.twitter.com/g2p99DL5Hq — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) July 7, 2020

While the Johannesburg Metro Department has extinguished some protesting trucker issues, truckers have raised concerns that truck owners, including government, were not complying with laws in sidelining locals.

Tuesday morning kicked off to a rocky start as a truck attempted to block parts of the M2.

All truckers please avoid Ermelo as much as you can protest action has started. It is alleged that the South African drivers wants all companies to hire local 100%

Everyone be vigilant @rsa_trucker @Ikwekwezi_FM @_mpnews pic.twitter.com/kVgGCcENE9 — Sandile/Road safety Champion Mpumalanga (@IamSandile142) July 6, 2020

According to site SA Trucker, drivers informed of the protest have been fearing for their lives as some previous trucker protests ended violently.

Some truck drivers even left their trucks after protestors stopped them.

Driver ran away when confronted by people wanting to intimidate him..

The poor guy ran for his life to safety. pic.twitter.com/K8lXtxlDIr — SALTruckers (@SALTruckers) July 7, 2020

Violence in the trucking industry has resulted in several trucks set alight recently.

Truck torched during protest action on R102 at Forest Inn. Truckers advised to use the N2 between Gingindlovu and Empangeni pic.twitter.com/S2z2uXK9x1 — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) July 6, 2020

Trucks reportedly attacked in City Deep, Jo'burg pic.twitter.com/7Mw997MiAp — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) July 5, 2020

The nationwide protest has seen truckers in several other parts of the country downing tools. Truckers in Nelson Mandela Bay are in support of the protest, grouped outside the Swartkops truck stop.

