Protests 3.7.2020 01:36 pm

Smokers won’t huff and puff at tobacco ban protest at Union Buildings

Gopolang Moloko
Smokers won’t huff and puff at tobacco ban protest at Union Buildings

The applicants question how the ban helps stop the spread of Covid-19. If health is the concern, why not ban fizzy drinks and chocolates too? Image: Moneyweb

This will be another attempt by a group putting pressure on the president to un-ban tobacco sales.

In a second attempt to get President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attention on lifting the restrictions on the sale of tobacco products, a group of smokers, calling themselves Dear Mr President, plan to picket at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon (1pm).

The group hopes their silence while at the Union Buildings on Saturday will make their presence felt, possibly highlighting their plight for tobacco product sales.

The group will have to face possible actions from police after Police Minister Bheki Cele, this week, said anyone caught buying, selling cigarettes will get a criminal record.

Speaking during a Parliamentary question and answer session on Tuesday, Cele responded to question on getting a criminal record for buying cigarette, by saying the courts had confirmed that people could not buy cigarettes and that it was illegal.

This will be another attempt by a group putting pressure on the president to un-ban tobacco sales as the matter continues in court.

In June another picket also against the ban in tobacco sales was stubbed by police before it even began.

The planned march fizzled out at the Union Buildings when police were allegedly the first to arrive at the scene.

While the ban remains one of the government’s most contentious lockdown regulations, Ramaphosa has made it clear that cigarettes will not be gone forever.

During a live public imbizo this week, he said: “Cigarettes are not banned forever in our country. The ban on cigarettes will be lifted.”

He urged South Africans to accept the ban until such time as the government deems it acceptable to lift it.

“The lockdown is still in place in terms of our regulations,” he said, reminding citizens that the national state of disaster and the rules that govern it are still in place.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Out of cigarettes? Here’s some backyard herbs you can smoke 2.7.2020
Uptick in KZN political killings worries Cele 25.6.2020
Rein in the taxi industry cowboys 25.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Current dominant strain of Covid-19 more infectious than original – study

Business News There’s still time to apply for the UIF Ters benefit

Local News ‘Naked man’ dragged from shack, Qolani, describes horror ordeal

Politics ANC Limpopo VBS-linked officials must wait for return to office – Mantashe

Infection Updates Another 8 728 cases takes Covid-19 infection total to 168 061


today in print

Read Today's edition