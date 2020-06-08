Motorists warned of EFF protest action on Sandton Drive

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has mobilised, blocking off the intersection at Rivonia Road and Sandton Drive on Monday, reports Sandton Chronicle.

Members of the EFF observe another 8.46 minutes of prayer in the middle of Rivonia Road in Sandton in solidarity with the #BlackLiveMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/T6z97ojO8e — Sebabatso Mosamo (@EpicSebz) June 8, 2020

Motorists are encouraged to make use of alternative routes as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are down on Sandton Drive, between Rivonia Road and Alice Lane this morning (8 June).

The EFF is protesting against the incidents of police brutality currently taking place in the United States of America.

The #WeCan’tBreathe protest is currently taking place outside of the US Consulate General.

#SandtonTraffic Motorists are urged to avoid Sandton Drive and use alternative routes due to the EFF demonstration in progress. SAPS and JMPD are on-site monitoring and managing the numbers. @EWNTraffic pic.twitter.com/8dXhJ3vddn — Sandton Central (@SandtonCentral) June 8, 2020

According to Sandton Central, officers from the South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department are on-site to manage the protest.

“This was not an approved gathering due to Covid-19 regulations, however, SAPS and JMPD will need to manage this as it’s their right to demonstrate,” said Sandton Central City Improvement District Manager Elaine Jack.