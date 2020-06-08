Marikana ‘killers’ cannot claim #BlackLivesMatter, says Malema as EFF kneel

In solidarity with American protests against the murder of George Floyd and South African Collins Khoza, the EFF has camped outside the Amerian embassy to kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the reported duration American officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

We must treat black lives with respect and dignity in Africa first, said EFF leader Julius Malema, addressing supporters.

“Enough with police brutality on our black bodies.”

Demanding justice for all lives taken by racist law enforcement officers, he said officers had contravened their oath to protect lives.

“When we came here in the morning, a Donald Trump look-alike tried to stop us from kneeling in our country. That’s the arrogance of white supremacists. They think they can tell you what to do.

“We must start caring about the lives of black people here in Africa first. Anyone who instructed the killing of people in Marikana has no leg to stand on, they cannot claim that black lives matter.

“We are one family, these borders were an imagination of the white colonialists to separate because they fear the power of a United Africa. We must liberate the continent economically. We must own our land, banks, mines and we must have our own cars produced here. For the whites to respect us, we must own our land.

Following the death of Khoza allegedly at the hands of SANDF soldiers, Malema said the party had intervened to lend a helping hand.

“We have assisted with the burial costs of Collins Khosa, we have provided the family with the best of South Africa’s legal minds to fight for justice for his family.

“When you assist someone, you should do it silently. Now, you’re forcing us to speak on something that we did not want to speak on because you think we do not care for our people at home.

Khoza’s wife Nomsa Montsha took to the podium to thank the party for all the effort they had put into the case.

Meanwhile, other EFF-led protests have mushroomed in several parts of the country.

The EFF’s national chairperson Veronica Mente is outside the US Consulate in Cape Town in solidarity with the protest against police brutality.

Floyd Shivambu, the party’s deputy president is leading a protest outside the US Consulate in Sandton.

