Protests 1.6.2020 01:01 pm

Parents protest outside Bergville Primary School over reopening

Gopolang Moloko
Parents protest outside Bergville Primary School over reopening

iStock

With the Winter season creeping in, one parent said she was anxious as the number of infections was still rising.

As Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga addresses the nation on school readiness, a group of parents and community members are protesting outside the Bergville Primary School in Cape Town, fearing the opening of schools will put their children in danger.

“No to unsafe schools” and “Open parliament before you open schools”, are among the messages on posters parents have pinned to their chests while they demand a relook at the department’s decision to reopen schools.

With the winter season creeping in, one parent said she was anxious as the number of infections was still rising.

Teacher unions have called on schools not to reopen amid confusion caused by government’s last-minute postponement of Motshekga’s briefing.

Motshekga said schools’ readiness were at different levels. Noting the challenges the education department was faded with, she said ready schools would not be stopped from reopening for Grade 7 and 12.

Those schools did, however, need to be adequately prepared, Motshekga said.

Motshekga’s address comes as the Educators Union of South Africa confirmed it had submitted an urgent court application against the department on their plans to reopen schools.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Schools, unions, education dept must speak with one voice – expert 1.6.2020
Education department announces learners will now only start schooling next week 31.5.2020
Parys remains in darkness as substation repairs kick off 29.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Peter Moyo loses out on R68m payment following legal battle with Old Mutual

Business News Joburg prepaid electricity customers in for a shock

Courts Appeal court orders release of apartheid-era Reserve Bank records

Covid-19 Scientists advised Cabinet to go to Level 1, govt chose middle ground – Ramaphosa

Business News Ramaphosa says news on tobacco U-turn should have come from him


today in print

Read Today's edition