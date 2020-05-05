Protests 5.5.2020 11:04 am

Surfers protest to be let back into the ocean in Cape Town

Citizen reporter
Surfers protest to be let back into the ocean in Cape Town

Police have come out in numbers as some locals have come out protesting to be allowed to surf.

According to a poster on the protest, the protest was planned to start at 8am until 8.30am.

A number of surfers gathered at the Surfers Corner in Cape Town on Tuesday protesting for the right to be allowed to surf.

In various videos on social media, the surfers can be seen standing side by side in protest for President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax some laws, especially ones excluding surfing as a form of exercise.

In what has been labelled the Back in the water national peace protest, surfer Ashlin from Muizenberg said she wanted the president to consider allowing surfers to surf during the lockdown, arguing that the sport was a form of exercise.

Although she did not confirm a prior request for a gathering, she said a WhatsApp message circulated where she saw that people would protest at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg on Tuesday morning during the exercise window.

According to a poster on the protest, the protest was planned to start at 8am and last until 8.30am.

Paddlers, surfers and the like want surfing to be considered a form of exercise and be allowed to get back into the ocean.

Police responded to the area, urging some locals to keep moving as standing still was not permitted. Some people were seen being arrested by police for not walking or jogging.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Signs of life return to Cape Town CBD, as some go back to work 4.5.2020
Four apartments in Gardens, Cape Town, gutted in blaze 4.5.2020
NSRI rescues unconscious sailor off Cape Town coast 2.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries

Government Food parcel permits doom thousands to hunger


today in print

Read Today's edition