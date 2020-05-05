Surfers protest to be let back into the ocean in Cape Town

A number of surfers gathered at the Surfers Corner in Cape Town on Tuesday protesting for the right to be allowed to surf.

In various videos on social media, the surfers can be seen standing side by side in protest for President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax some laws, especially ones excluding surfing as a form of exercise.

In what has been labelled the Back in the water national peace protest, surfer Ashlin from Muizenberg said she wanted the president to consider allowing surfers to surf during the lockdown, arguing that the sport was a form of exercise.

Although she did not confirm a prior request for a gathering, she said a WhatsApp message circulated where she saw that people would protest at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg on Tuesday morning during the exercise window.

According to a poster on the protest, the protest was planned to start at 8am and last until 8.30am.

Paddlers, surfers and the like want surfing to be considered a form of exercise and be allowed to get back into the ocean.

Police responded to the area, urging some locals to keep moving as standing still was not permitted. Some people were seen being arrested by police for not walking or jogging.

So wait, in Cape Town you are allowed out to protest? Which regulation is this? — Ishmael Zambada (@2114f0aa68fb435) May 5, 2020

Muizenberg Surfers’ Corner today. The Keystone Cops are out in force again hunting for surfers. pic.twitter.com/5Kmsu1fBLm — Polythene Pam (@kanniekaknie) May 5, 2020

