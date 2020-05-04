Chaos erupts outside KZN labour department offices

The public has been advised to avoid the area around King’s Road/Crompton Street in Pinetown, as crowds of angry people were seen throwing stones outside the department of labour.

Earlier reports suggested that the protest was outside the Sassa offices, reports Highway Mail.

It is reported that the crowds are still at the scene waiting for an official from the department of labour to update them.

Blue Security community liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, who is at the scene, said vehicles were stoned and the road has been completely blocked off.

“SAPS are also at the scene monitoring the situation,” added Mathios.

