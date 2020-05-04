Protests 4.5.2020 02:22 pm

Chaos erupts outside KZN labour department offices

Sanelisiwe Tsinde
Andreas Mathios

The angry crowds reportedly blocked the road and threw stones at vehicles.

The public has been advised to avoid the area around King’s Road/Crompton Street in Pinetown, as crowds of angry people were seen throwing stones outside the department of labour.

Earlier reports suggested that the protest was outside the Sassa offices, reports Highway Mail.

PHOTO: Andreas Mathios

According to Pinetown Cluster communications officer, Capt Bongumusa Manqele, reports indicate that people were angry when they were told that the department of labour offices would not be opening until they got a go-ahead from the head office.

It is reported that the crowds are still at the scene waiting for an official from the department of labour to update them.

Blue Security community liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, who is at the scene, said vehicles were stoned and the road has been completely blocked off.

“SAPS are also at the scene monitoring the situation,” added Mathios.

