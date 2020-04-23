North West mayor calls for calm after protests over local boy’s death

The mayor of the Ditsobotla Local Municipality Daniel Buthelezi has called for calm in Lichtenburg in North West after two separate vehicles accidents in the area.

Residents are angry after a boy was knocked over by a police dog unit vehicle on Tuesday.

The child was declared dead on the scene.

“This accident sparked violence in the area, and further led to the torching of two police vehicles and an ambulance by angry residents of Boikhutso,” said mayoral spokesperson Pius Batsile in a statement on Tuesday.

Buthelezi called the incident “painful, as a life of a young and innocent boy was lost”.

News24 earlier reported that the unrest resulted in five police members being injured by angry community members.

Batsile added that on the same day near Blydeville, in Lichtenburg, a child was knocked down by a bakkie that was travelling along the R505 road to Ottosdal.

Buthelezi has urged community members to desist from taking the law into their own hands and allow police space to conduct investigations into both accidents.

“On behalf of the Council and the people of Ditsobotla, mayor Buthelezi conveys his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and asks for sanity to prevail during the dark period in the area,” said Batsile.

In addition, the mayor has also appealed to all residents of the municipality to respect lockdown regulations and stay home.

“Residents are urged to leave their homes when going to buy essentials or when visiting health facilities,” said Batsile.

