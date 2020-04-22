Protests 22.4.2020 04:38 pm

WATCH: Police open fire during unrest on the R300 in Mitchells Plain

Citizen reporter
Armed officers on the scene can be seen chasing small groups of people into nearby suburbs.

Tension erupted into violence on the R300 between Mitchells Plain and Delft near Cape Town as police opened fire at locals hurling stones on Wednesday.

Clashes between police and community members were reported to have been sparked by an attempt to loot a food truck near the R300. In footage, police officers could be seen opening fire on locals who pelted them with stones.

Police said the situation remained volatile.

The R300 remained closed with local shops closed as a measure to ensure the safety of their employees.

Armed officers on the scene could be seen chasing small groups of people into the nearby suburbs. While police continued with efforts to contain the situation, it was understood other reports of attempted looting were being reported.

More information to follow.

