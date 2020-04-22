WATCH: Police open fire during unrest on the R300 in Mitchells Plain

Tension erupted into violence on the R300 between Mitchells Plain and Delft near Cape Town as police opened fire at locals hurling stones on Wednesday.

Clashes between police and community members were reported to have been sparked by an attempt to loot a food truck near the R300. In footage, police officers could be seen opening fire on locals who pelted them with stones.

Police said the situation remained volatile.

The R300 remained closed with local shops closed as a measure to ensure the safety of their employees.

Armed officers on the scene could be seen chasing small groups of people into the nearby suburbs. While police continued with efforts to contain the situation, it was understood other reports of attempted looting were being reported.

More information to follow.

We are closing the Mitchells Plain factory store for the safety of our staff and customers, due to violent unrest on the R300 and surrounding areas. It will remain closed until the situation has calmed down and is under control. Thank you for your understanding.#EFRC pic.twitter.com/CxOjtK7Fjp — ElginTheFreeChicken (@ElginTheChicken) April 22, 2020

STORY: The R300 near Mitchells Plain remains closed. A group of people can be seen stoning cars and trucks. Avoid the area. UPDATE: A standoff between police and protestors on the R300 near Mitchells Plain. — Radio 786 (@radio786online) April 22, 2020

She was accurate. The people were from Heinz Park which is part of Mitchells Plain. And if we’re being technical, the R300 does run through Mitchells Plain. Heinz Park on the right and Highlands as well as Colorado Park on the left of the highway @MoniqueMortlock — Xolani Koyana (@JustKoyana) April 22, 2020

