Covid-19 21.4.2020 07:29 pm

WATCH: Two police vans, ambulance torched after two children killed in car accidents

News24 Wire
WATCH: Two police vans, ambulance torched after two children killed in car accidents

Two police bakkies and one ambulance were burned at Boikhutso, Lichtenburg by the angry community, 21 April 2020. Picture: Twitter / @MaftownMag

Five police members were also injured by the raging community of Boikhutso, Lichtenberg.

Two police vehicles and a provincial ambulance have been torched and gutted in Boikhutso in an apparent violent retaliation for the deaths of two young children hit by cars in separate incidents.

Five police members were also injured by the raging local community.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo reported that, shortly after 12.00pm on Tuesday, unrest erupted in Boikhutso, Lichtenberg, in the North West after two children died in two separate incidents.

Both incidents have been declared murders.

“In the first incident, it was reported that at about 10:20 a little girl allegedly ran over the Lichtenburg/Ottosdal road and was hit by a private Isuzu double-cab bakkie. She died on the scene.

“A second similar incident was reported at Kudustreet in Boikhutso at approximately 12:45, when a little boy was hit by a police K9 (dog squad) vehicle. The child was declared dead on the scene,” Naidoo said.

Neither child’s age has been disclosed.

At this point, the enraged local community took the law into their own hands, and turned on the authorities.

“After the second incident, unrest erupted and two police vehicles and an ambulance were torched. Five SAPS members were injured, one was taken to hospital. We have deployed members of the Public Order Police unit… in the area with the aim of restoring peace,” Naidoo said.

Images showed the two gutted police vans, with flames leaping out of the front cabin of the provincial ambulance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspected tuck shop robber stoned, burnt by angry mob near Lichtenburg 5.11.2019
SA police won’t defend civil claim in Macia’s death 4.8.2015
R7m worth of equipment destroyed in hospital fire 1.6.2015



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Property sales down 40%, and that was before lockdown

Business News Three hot potatoes for government as legal battles begin

Covid-19 The ban on selling hot food is inherently irrational – Sakeliga

Infection Updates Covid-19 infection total rises to 3,300 in SA, with 4 more deaths

World US protesters decry shelter in place orders


today in print

Read Today's edition