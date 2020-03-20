Police rescue Ba-Phalaborwa mayor from angry mob

A Limpopo mayor reportedly had to be whisked away by the police on Wednesday from the hands of angry community members, who were baying for her blood after she was accused of awarding municipal jobs to friends, family and ANC branch members, leaving those from other political parties out in the cold.

Mayor Marriam Malatji, of the Ba-Phalaborwa local municipality near the Kruger National Park, reportedly spent the better part of the day locked in her office fearing for her life because angry community members, led by leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), blocked the municipal entrance demanding an audience.

The community marched to the municipal offices in their hundreds, where they demanded to meet the mayor.

“Our aim was not to stage a war. All we wanted was to set appointment with the mayor. But because she has the heart of a dove, the yellow-bellied mayor locked herself into the office from 10 am until lunchtime at 1pm,” EFF municipal councillor Pontsho Mashumu said yesterday.

“Instead of coming out and speaking to us, she sent one of her lieutenants who said she was not around. But we knew she was there and started chanting slogans outside the building,” Mashumu said.

At the centre of the controversy are claims the municipal political team based the the appointment of employees on their political affiliations.

Earlier this year, the municipality advertised 50 posts for general workers, being cleaners, litter collectors or gardeners. During the recruitment stages on Monday and Tuesday at the municipality’s Activity Hall, it was reported that the mayor, chief whip and council speaker had called only ANC branches to the interviews.

“We went into the hall and the only people we could see were known ANC card-carrying members, activists, organisers and their lapdogs.

“We couldn’t believe that the mayor could stoop so low to use government resources to woo votes for the upcoming municipal elections,” Mashumu said.

In response, the mayor said the council had to call the police because the lives of staff and officials were no longer safe.

“This is because the EFF forcefully entered the premises without an appointment and threatened to assault our employees,” she said.

Malatji further said the EFF’s claims of political polarisation in the appointment of employees were devoid of the truth.

“We have said from the word go that the recruitment process would be transparent and afford everyone a chance to participate, irrespective of one’s political affiliations. So to say we are only hiring ANC members is wrong,” she said.

Municipal boss Maite Moakamela said the municipality was following the proper recruitment polices in the appointment of employees.

“We only appoint people based on merit and that is common sense,” she said.

