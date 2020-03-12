WATCH: UKZN auditorium goes up in flames as protests continue

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of arson after a fire broke out last night at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal Edgewood Campus Auditorium and Dining Hall.

Both police and university security personnel attended to the scene at the campus in Pinetown, West of Durban.

According to reports, firefighters have since managed to extinguish the fire.

One of the buildings at #UKZN Edgewood Campus is on fire. pic.twitter.com/IwWneoTsYM — Nhlanhla Mabaso® (@Nhlanhla_Mabs81) March 11, 2020

BIG FIRE AT EDGEWOOD COLLEGE

A massive fire ripped through buildings at #UKZN's Edgewood College last night.

The auditorium and dining hall, the main venue for exams, burnt. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/xNxozyXKuq — The Witness (@WitnessKZN) March 12, 2020

Over the last few weeks, students have been up in arms over a number of issues, including a lack of accommodation, historical debt and the extension of registration periods.

The South African reports that it is believed that this all began when returning students were told, in recent months, that those with historical debt had to pay at least 15% of the total amount to qualify for registration for the coming academic year. This group has been on a rampage ever since in an effort to disrupt academic proceedings until their demands are heard.

The university later approached the Durban High Court in February to obtain an interdict prohibiting all students from protesting, inciting protests, damaging property or assaulting anyone.

The interdict has done little to quell unrest, however.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

