Protests 12.3.2020 12:40 pm

WATCH: UKZN auditorium goes up in flames as protests continue

Citizen reporter
WATCH: UKZN auditorium goes up in flames as protests continue

11 March 2020 - The University of Kwa-Zulu Natal Edgewood Campus Auditorium and Dining Hall was set alight amid ongoign protests | Image: Twitter

For months, students have been up in arms over a number of issues, including a lack of accommodation, historical debt and the extension of registration periods.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of arson after a fire broke out last night at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal Edgewood Campus Auditorium and Dining Hall.

Both police and university security personnel attended to the scene at the campus in Pinetown, West of Durban.

According to reports, firefighters have since managed to extinguish the fire.

Over the last few weeks, students have been up in arms over a number of issues, including a lack of accommodation, historical debt and the extension of registration periods.

The South African reports that it is believed that this all began when returning students were told, in recent months, that those with historical debt had to pay at least 15% of the total amount to qualify for registration for the coming academic year. This group has been on a rampage ever since in an effort to disrupt academic proceedings until their demands are heard.

The university later approached the Durban High Court in February to obtain an interdict prohibiting all students from protesting, inciting protests, damaging property or assaulting anyone.

The interdict has done little to quell unrest, however.

READ NEXT: Four students arrested as UKZN violence escalates, car torched

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
CPUT closed after night of violence which saw vehicles torched, 4 protesters arrested 6.3.2020
UKZN to launch health ‘war room’ to lend a hand in fight against coronavirus 3.3.2020
TUT suspends academic activities at two campuses due to protests 2.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

World Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs


today in print

Read Today's edition