Protests 4.3.2020 09:45 am

Young Nurses Indaba trade union to march through Sandton

CNS reporter and Citizen reporter
Young Nurses Indaba trade union to march through Sandton

Young nurses trade union. Photo: Young nurses trade union, Facebook page

The union is marching in protest of what they call the unfair practices against nurses in the private healthcare sector.

Members of the Young Nurses Indaba trade union (YNITU) have planned to march on the streets of Sandton on Wednesday morning, reports Sandton Chronicle.

The union is expected to start their march at Park Lane Clinic at 9.30am and aim to arrive at George Lea Park (at the corner of William Nicol Drive and Sandton Drive) at 10.30am.

The union is marching in protest of what they call the unfair practices against nurses in the private healthcare sector.

The YNITU released a statement on Monday calling for “the immediate abolishment of colonial and abusive behaviour towards nurses” in the private healthcare sector.

The statement focuses on nurses employed at Netcare Parklane, accusing the hospital of subjecting them to “brutality and unfair treatment by their bosses”.

The YNITU accuse Netcare Parklane for charging nurses with non-performance, despite making them perform activities “outside their scope of practice”.

“Nurses are fired for the shortcomings of the hospital just to please clients,” YNITU alleges.

The statement further alleges that care workers are being used to replace nurses, but are paid “below poverty-level salaries”.

Roads expected to be affected by the march are Sandton Drive, Grayston Drive, West Street and Maude Street. The union plans to hand over a memorandum to the Netcare Head Office at 76 Maude Street.

(Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man electrocuted after falling into hole with exposed wires 29.1.2020
Nehawu embarks on campaign to support NHI 18.10.2019
Gauteng factory worker crushes arm in freak accident 17.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities

Lotto With R100m in PowerBall prizes on the line tonight, these are SA’s ‘luckiest places’

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN


today in print

Read Today's edition