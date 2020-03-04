Young Nurses Indaba trade union to march through Sandton

Members of the Young Nurses Indaba trade union (YNITU) have planned to march on the streets of Sandton on Wednesday morning, reports Sandton Chronicle.

The union is expected to start their march at Park Lane Clinic at 9.30am and aim to arrive at George Lea Park (at the corner of William Nicol Drive and Sandton Drive) at 10.30am.

Netcare in the spotlight pic.twitter.com/TAqDKZb5yX — YoungNursesIndaba (@NursesIndaba) March 3, 2020

The union is marching in protest of what they call the unfair practices against nurses in the private healthcare sector.

The YNITU released a statement on Monday calling for “the immediate abolishment of colonial and abusive behaviour towards nurses” in the private healthcare sector.

The statement focuses on nurses employed at Netcare Parklane, accusing the hospital of subjecting them to “brutality and unfair treatment by their bosses”.

The YNITU accuse Netcare Parklane for charging nurses with non-performance, despite making them perform activities “outside their scope of practice”.

“Nurses are fired for the shortcomings of the hospital just to please clients,” YNITU alleges.

The statement further alleges that care workers are being used to replace nurses, but are paid “below poverty-level salaries”.

Roads expected to be affected by the march are Sandton Drive, Grayston Drive, West Street and Maude Street. The union plans to hand over a memorandum to the Netcare Head Office at 76 Maude Street.

(Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.