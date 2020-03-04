Protests 4.3.2020 07:32 am

Wits SRC blocks Empire Road entrance in protest over lack of accommodation

Citizen reporter
Wits SRC blocks Empire Road entrance in protest over lack of accommodation

Students clash with security guards outside Wits on Empire Road. Image: Twitter/@WitsPYA

A video was released on Wednesday morning showing students sleeping in a library on campus.

A protest is currently taking place outside the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) entrance on Empire Road in Auckland Park.

According to the Wits student representative council (SRC), the protest is due to the lack of accommodation being made available for students.

The SRC have vowed to shut down the university until students are given accommodation.

A video was released by the SRC on Wednesday morning showing students sleeping in a library on campus.

Traffic is currently backed up on Empire Road, and motorists are advised to make alternative arrangements.

Bus services have also reportedly been disrupted due to the early morning protest.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wits management, SRC reach agreement on student registration and accommodation 13.2.2020
Expect ‘good’ drama when the Lions pick ‘Krappies’ 29.1.2020
Kaizer Chiefs the winners as Sundowns and Wits share the spoils 17.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN

World WHO says world in ‘uncharted territory’ in battle against coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa explains the thinking behind ‘reality budget’


today in print

Read Today's edition