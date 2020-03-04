Wits SRC blocks Empire Road entrance in protest over lack of accommodation

A protest is currently taking place outside the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) entrance on Empire Road in Auckland Park.

In Braamfontein there’s a protest at the entrance of Wits University on Empire Road & Yale Road #JHBTraffic https://t.co/g5XBURTUFg — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 4, 2020

According to the Wits student representative council (SRC), the protest is due to the lack of accommodation being made available for students.

The SRC have vowed to shut down the university until students are given accommodation.

We have inherited a broken system. The University has money to militarize the institution but cannot make beds available for students. @MYANC @WitsUniversity FIX THIS! pic.twitter.com/LqA6DGsdVz — Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 4, 2020

A video was released by the SRC on Wednesday morning showing students sleeping in a library on campus.

When we resort to other measures we do so because we have exhausted all other forms of engagement. A storm is coming. It cannot be that under our leadership students are subjected to these inhumane conditions. Our students will be accommodated! pic.twitter.com/MDH1VOOulA — Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 4, 2020

Traffic is currently backed up on Empire Road, and motorists are advised to make alternative arrangements.

Bus services have also reportedly been disrupted due to the early morning protest.

The bus service operations have been disrupted amidst the escalation of the protest.

What was initially meant to be a peaceful protest to have students accommodated, has become otherwise. @VOWFMNEWS pic.twitter.com/DCDlCANekW — Keamogetswe???? (@Keamo_Matlala) March 4, 2020

