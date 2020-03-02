Truck drivers advised to use alternative route as unrest flares up in Barberton

The three-week protest action in Barberton continues, as protesters have vowed that the unrest will continue until Deputy President David Mabuza visits the area, Lowvelder reports.

According to reports, there has been sporadic gunfire, especially in Extensions 10 and 11.

One resident commented: “We cannot sleep at night because of the gunshots.”

To date, no fatalities have been confirmed.

On Tuesday evening, a beer delivery truck was hijacked, its contents looted and the truck torched metres away from the entrance to Emjindini. The truck remained there until Wednesday morning before being towed away.

The strike has impacted local schools, with Laerskool Barberton and Hoërskool Barberton learners warned to stay at home in solidarity with schools in the township. This turned out to be more than mere threats, as a group of about 15 protesters entered the school by way of the stream running through Burgerville.

A Hi-Tech Security official chased them into the bush, although they evaded capture before vandalising Hoërskool Barberton. Shards of glass flew as they broke windows and intimidated pupils who attended school.

The attack led to the school being closed until the Mpumalanga department of education can intervene. There is a heavy police presence in the town with public-order police and tactical-response teams monitoring the situation.

The effects of the siege are starting to show, especially at local retailers where the shelves are running bare as suppliers cannot deliver goods.

Following these protests, trucks coming from the R38 Badplaas Road to Barberton are being redirected to Mbombela. Truck drivers coming from the N4 Malalane side are also advised not to use the R38 Low’s Creek Road to Barberton.

