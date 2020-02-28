Community activists stage hunger strike outside parliament

The recent murder of two children in predominantly coloured communities has prompted activists from the Cape Coloured Congress to camp outside parliament and stage a hunger strike.

Fadiel Adams, the leader of the congress, and Sakeenah Frenchman, its secretary, have been camping there since Wednesday.

Adams said no one from parliament has asked him why he sleeps outside parliament. Only the police asked him about his motives. However, they did not chase him away.

He said he would sleep outside the legislative house until the government did something about the violence in the townships.

“We’ve been fighting for the community for 18 months and achieved what? This government doesn’t listen,” said Adams.

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk’s body was found earlier this month – two weeks after she went missing.

Shortly after, seven-year-old Emaan Solomon was killed after she was caught in the crossfire during a gang-related shooting in Ocean View.

“Ramaphosa apologised to Tazne’s family. Why? [Because] 2,000 people took to the streets. Otherwise he wouldn’t have come,” Adams said.

“He must come and apologise to those who are still going to get killed.”

Women from different communities also added their voices.

“Last night we had 20 people that stayed the night here with us,” said Frenchman.

“People must see that we are really, really gatvol of the things that are going on here,” said one of the women, who didn’t want to be named.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.