WATCH: Coal trucks block Sandton roads as EFF marches to Megawatt Park

Aneesa Adams and Ashtyn Mackenzie
Photos from the protest today in Sandton. Photo: Twitter @EFFSouthAfrica

The JMPD have cautioned motorists to avoid Grayston Drive, Rivonia and Witkoppen roads from 9am to 3pm.

Electricity, privatisation of Eskom and jobs are the main priorities at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march currently taking place in Sandton, reports Sandton Chronicle.

About 300 EFF members gathered at Innesfree Park in Sandton, brandishing placards with messages such as ‘Pravin Gordon Must Fall’ and ‘Kelvin Power Station does not support any black transporters’. They were expected to make their way to Eskom’s headquarters at Megawatt Park.

A number of coal trucks were also reportedly blocking streets in Sandton, with more en route, according to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

They were parked on the road in Katherine Street next to Malboro towards Sandton.

The march was to start at Innesfree Park in Sandton at 9am to Eskom Megawatt Park.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said traffic would be diverted in Sandton to accommodate the march, and the police would be present to monitor the scene.

Minnaar also said the roads that would be affected included Grayston Drive, Rivonia and Witkoppen roads.

Motorists were advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads until after 3pm.

“Alternative routes can include Sandton Drive and William Nicol,” said Minnaar. 

Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder

