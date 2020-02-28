WATCH: Coal trucks block Sandton roads as EFF marches to Megawatt Park

Electricity, privatisation of Eskom and jobs are the main priorities at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march currently taking place in Sandton, reports Sandton Chronicle.

About 300 EFF members gathered at Innesfree Park in Sandton, brandishing placards with messages such as ‘Pravin Gordon Must Fall’ and ‘Kelvin Power Station does not support any black transporters’. They were expected to make their way to Eskom’s headquarters at Megawatt Park.

EFF is a fearless populist workhorse for change. Malema is a hard core commander in chief. Watch him pour his genius leading EFF march against load-shedding, the privatisation of Eskom and its unbundling. This is a people owned, people powered magic massive march #EFFEskomMarch pic.twitter.com/oMGNANiD8o — EFFEskomMarch (@EFFEskomMarch) February 28, 2020

All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) at Innesfree Park have joined the march against loadshedding and the privatisation of ESKOM #EFFEskomMarch pic.twitter.com/nPEf8bf9ZS — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 28, 2020

A number of coal trucks were also reportedly blocking streets in Sandton, with more en route, according to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

They were parked on the road in Katherine Street next to Malboro towards Sandton.

Avoid Bowling/Katherine Sandton. Coal trucks. More trucks reportedly en-route. pic.twitter.com/pebGaigxUB — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 28, 2020

Several coal trucks apparently making their way to the Sandton area to block roads. pic.twitter.com/zhIwzBEzdq — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 28, 2020

The march was to start at Innesfree Park in Sandton at 9am to Eskom Megawatt Park.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said traffic would be diverted in Sandton to accommodate the march, and the police would be present to monitor the scene. Minnaar also said the roads that would be affected included Grayston Drive, Rivonia and Witkoppen roads. Motorists were advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads until after 3pm. “Alternative routes can include Sandton Drive and William Nicol,” said Minnaar.

Traffic will be diverted for a protest march in Sandton Central today. Read more https://t.co/a2eDEArtQ0. pic.twitter.com/TwnDocAilB — Sandton Central (@SandtonCentral) February 28, 2020

Big trucks and cops apparently everywhere. avoid Marlboro into Sandton when joining Katherine Street. Entrance to Innesfree Park as it is at 07h00 pic.twitter.com/aTM1C94bW0 — RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) February 28, 2020

Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder

