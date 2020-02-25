University of Limpopo turns into ‘war zone’ as protests erupt

Management at the University of Limpopo on Monday took the decision to suspend all academic activities to ensure the safety of its staff and students.

This after classes were disrupted and students forced off the premises from around 7am on Monday morning, reports Polokwane Review.

In a statement, the University Executive Management Committee (EMC) deemed this incident “unfortunate and illegitimate acts of disruption”.

Notice to all students and staff members. pic.twitter.com/Hk1jKjHKri — UniversityofLimpopo (@ULvarsity) February 24, 2020

“This situation has evolved into acts of intimidation therefore we have decided to suspend all academic activities scheduled for Monday, 24 February. This includes assessments scheduled for this evening,” the statement read.

The exact reason for the disruption was not yet known on Monday.

However, Capricorn FM reported on Tuesday morning that a South African Students Congress (Sasco) convener at the university alleged that National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding delays, registration delays and malfunctioning Wi-Fi are among the reasons why protests took place on Monday.

Scenes from the campus chaos were shared on Twitter yesterday.

Situation at the University Of Limpopo. ???? pic.twitter.com/p7zXx5rfCz — Sam Mamabolo ????️ (@Makhudu_ZA) February 24, 2020

University of Limpopo is war zone, SACSO members are fighting students, EFFsc had no choice but to defend the students and fight back. @eNCA, @Newzroom405 @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/a46yCYwGH1 — #TheLordOfTheRadio ???????????? pat_Masilo ???????? (@masilo_pat) February 24, 2020

University of Limpopo current situation. SRC parties EFF and SASCO(ANC) battling. The reasons for eruption are not yet known.

NB: Students are injured in the process.@Abramjee @News24 @Julius_S_Malema@SABCNewsOnline @ANCLimpopo pic.twitter.com/g01IhueWZn — New Dawn Staunch???????????????? (@be_woke_gang) February 24, 2020

It is not yet clear if classes have resumed.

(Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder)

