Protests 25.2.2020 08:56 am

University of Limpopo turns into ‘war zone’ as protests erupt

CNS reporter and Citizen reporter
University of Limpopo turns into ‘war zone’ as protests erupt

University of Limpopo Turfloop Campus. Image: Google/Buti Othaniel Doubata

Classes were disrupted and students were forced off the premises on Monday morning, but protests soon turned violent. It is unclear if classes have resumed.

Management at the University of Limpopo on Monday took the decision to suspend all academic activities to ensure the safety of its staff and students.

This after classes were disrupted and students forced off the premises from around 7am on Monday morning, reports Polokwane Review.

In a statement, the University Executive Management Committee (EMC) deemed this incident “unfortunate and illegitimate acts of disruption”.

“This situation has evolved into acts of intimidation therefore we have decided to suspend all academic activities scheduled for Monday, 24 February. This includes assessments scheduled for this evening,” the statement read.

The exact reason for the disruption was not yet known on Monday.

However, Capricorn FM reported on Tuesday morning that a South African Students Congress (Sasco) convener at the university alleged that National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding delays, registration delays and malfunctioning Wi-Fi are among the reasons why protests took place on Monday.

Scenes from the campus chaos were shared on Twitter yesterday.

It is not yet clear if classes have resumed.

(Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Select Committee on Education postpones meeting after NSFAS submits documents late 20.2.2020
Protesting NMU students blockade campus entrance over registration, accommodation 17.2.2020
Wits management, SRC reach agreement on student registration and accommodation 13.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Being a parent What you need to know about private school acceptance deposits

Business News Massmart CEO slates ‘ridiculous’ rent escalations

World WHO experts visit Chinese virus epicentre

Proteas Rabada and co shine at the death as gutsy Proteas level T20 series

Things to do Askari Lodge: Get up close and personal with the Big 5


today in print

Read Today's edition