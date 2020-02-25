Protests 25.2.2020 07:18 am

Soweto Shutdown protesters to demonstrate against ongoing power cuts

Itumeleng Modiba and News24 Wire
File image. Residents demonstrating outside Zola Eskom Offices during a previous electricity-related protest. Image: Soweto Urban

Residents say that Eskom is ‘unavailable’ to engage with them, and fails to repair broken transformers.

Soweto residents are carrying out a planned a two-day shutdown protest due to power cuts, Eskom’s unavailability to engage with the community, and the flat rate proposal, reports Soweto Urban.

Residents from Soweto, Alexandra, Tembisa, Eldorado Park and the Vaal are expected to participate in the shutdown.

“Officers will be deployed and we will work with other law enforcement agencies,” said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

“We will deal with it as it unfolds.”

The other agencies include the police as well as the provincial and national traffic police.

Soweto Shutdown protest leader Dr. Trevor Ngwane say all they want is to have a meeting with Eskom to come up with solution for their electricity crisis.

Soweto’s historic debt owed to the struggling power utility is over R 18 million.

According to Dr. Ngwane, protesters will be demonstrating for affordable electricity, against the unfair rolling blackouts in areas like Soweto that owe Eskom money, and power failures due to maintenance.

He made an example stating that when a transformer is damaged, Eskom neglects to repair it.

“To accommodate the poorest of the poorer we should have what we call a life line tariff, where everyone rich or poor gets a minimum amount of electricity the same way as it is happening with water, and they can only start paying as per usage after that,” said Dr. Ngwane.

Rea Vaya bus service also warned commuters that the bus service will be negatively impacted.

At present, 20 routes are operating normally, with the exception of the F4 route.

The affected route was earlier being diverted to terminate and start at Orlando Stadium instead. It has now been cleared, and is loading and offloading at Boomtown Station.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said police are on high alert and will be monitoring the situation.

Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder and News24 Wire.

