Parow residents set two houses on fire after Tazné van Wyk case postponed

The eight-year-old girl went missing two weeks ago after she was last seen walking to a tuck shop near her home.

Moyhdian Pangarker, 54, was arrested in the Eastern Cape and briefly appeared on a kidnapping charge in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday before being transported back to Cape Town.

He pointed out her body to police on Wednesday.

The Parow community had gathered outside the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday where Pangaker appeared in connection with the child’s murder.

After the matter was postponed, the members made their way to the houses, adamant they were being used as drug dens and brothels.

Some members said during searches for the young girl, they received information that she had been kept there for three days.

This was yet to be confirmed by authorities and the details of the homeowners were unclear.