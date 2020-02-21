Parow residents set two houses on fire after Tazné van Wyk case postponed

Community members of Parow in Cape Town set fire to two houses after Tazné van Wyk’s murder case was postponed on Friday, reports EWN.
The Parow community suspects that the eight-year-old was kidnapped and kept at the houses before she was murdered.
They suspect that drugs were sold at the houses while being brothels at the same time.
The eight-year-old girl went missing two weeks ago after she was last seen walking to a tuck shop near her home.
Moyhdian Pangarker, 54, was arrested in the Eastern Cape and briefly appeared on a kidnapping charge in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday before being transported back to Cape Town.
He pointed out her body to police on Wednesday.
The Parow community had gathered outside the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday where Pangaker appeared in connection with the child’s murder.
After the matter was postponed, the members made their way to the houses, adamant they were being used as drug dens and brothels.
Some members said during searches for the young girl, they received information that she had been kept there for three days.
This was yet to be confirmed by authorities and the details of the homeowners were unclear.
Videos (as received) of houses being attacked in Parow WC – after the Tazne Van Wyk murder accused appeared in court. pic.twitter.com/aarjDFZGhG
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 21, 2020
