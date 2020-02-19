WATCH: Protests gets heated at UKZN campus

Violent protests at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Westville campus erupted on Wednesday morning.

Videos circulating social media showed beds and tables being burnt on the road as the students brought the campus to a standstill.

The police and campus security were out in force on campus battling with the students using teargas and rubber bullets in an effort to contain the violent protests.

This comes after Mphathi Majola, chairperson of the Student Representative Council said that the student body would intensify the protests after a meeting with university management last week Tuesday.

“In relation to other issues, including the 15% payment of historic debt and other issues affecting students, there was no movement from the side of the management and they are maintaining that they will impose the 15%,” said Majola

The university said in a statement that the academic programme was continuing as scheduled on all campuses despite the disruptions from the protests.

The university has resolved to extend the registration period to 6 March.

The students argue that the university’s requirement that all students pay at least 15% of their historical debt, which is capped at R45,000, before registering for the new year will exclude poor students from studying.

UKZN management said the university had already an amount of R1.7 billion of student debt and that they were trying their best to assist the students.

However, the protests have also resulted in buildings and cars being set alight since the start of the year.

The University Academic Programme is continuing as scheduled on all campuses. This morning one of the three entrances to the Westville Campus was blocked but has since been cleared. South African Police Services and University security are currently monitoring the situation. — University of KZN (@UKZN) February 19, 2020

(Article and video compiled/edited by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.