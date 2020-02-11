Protests 11.2.2020 03:12 pm

Taxi drivers blockade roads in Stellenbosch CBD

News24 Wire
Taxi drivers blockade roads in Stellenbosch CBD

File photo for illustrative purposes only.

Intersections and roads that were initially affected included Dorp, Adam Tas, Merriman, Bird and Alexander.

Minibus taxi drivers blocked several roads in the Stellenbosch central business district on Tuesday morning in apparent protest to being pulled over by traffic officials, authorities said.

Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said drivers illegally closed some roads “as a result of municipal traffic officials enforcing the law by having taxis with outstanding fines and warrants pulled over”.

Intersections and roads that were initially affected included Dorp, Adam Tas, Merriman, Bird and Alexander.

By 12.30pm, Grobbelaar said some roads had already reopened and traffic was flowing. Area cleaning crews were also dispatched to clear debris on roads and islands.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Pholelwa Njara said taxi drivers had burnt wheelie bins.

Public Order Police were monitoring the situation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Small Lives Matter! Be kind to the creepy crawlies 11.2.2020
WATCH: Taxi driver arrested for 58 pupils crammed into his minibus 21.1.2020
Man who allegedly threw brick at taxi found hours after tweet 16.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels


today in print

Read Today's edition