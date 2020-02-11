Taxi drivers blockade roads in Stellenbosch CBD

Minibus taxi drivers blocked several roads in the Stellenbosch central business district on Tuesday morning in apparent protest to being pulled over by traffic officials, authorities said.

Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said drivers illegally closed some roads “as a result of municipal traffic officials enforcing the law by having taxis with outstanding fines and warrants pulled over”.

Intersections and roads that were initially affected included Dorp, Adam Tas, Merriman, Bird and Alexander.

By 12.30pm, Grobbelaar said some roads had already reopened and traffic was flowing. Area cleaning crews were also dispatched to clear debris on roads and islands.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Pholelwa Njara said taxi drivers had burnt wheelie bins.

Public Order Police were monitoring the situation.

Stellenbosch taxi strikes! Keep an eye on @StellMun for updates on road closures.#Stellenbosch pic.twitter.com/lnBASrf2gK — Campus Culture (@zaCampusCulture) February 11, 2020

