Protest action halts Rea Vaya Bus services in Soweto

Citizen reporter
Protest action on Klipspruit Valley Road between Moroka Nancefield and Chris Hani Road. Image: Twitter/@Otto_Knight

Buses are also not operational from Thokoza Park, but Rea Vaya said that route assessments are being conducted to divert bus routes.

Rea Vaya Bus Transit issued a notice on Tuesday morning to warn commuters of imminent disruptions, due to protest action.

Protesters are currently blocking access to Kilpspruit Valley Road in Soweto, according to Rea Vaya. It is not yet clear what the protest action is about.

As such, it said that heavy bus delays for trunk route and feeder buses are being experienced.

The latest update indicates that F2, F1, F9, F3 and F5 buses have been temporarily suspended.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

