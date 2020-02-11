Protest action halts Rea Vaya Bus services in Soweto

Rea Vaya Bus Transit issued a notice on Tuesday morning to warn commuters of imminent disruptions, due to protest action.

Protesters are currently blocking access to Kilpspruit Valley Road in Soweto, according to Rea Vaya. It is not yet clear what the protest action is about.

In Soweto there’s protest action affecting, Klipspruit Valley, Moroka Nancefield, Chris Hani Road as well as Elias Motsoaledi – Rea Vaya buses are running late this morning #JHBTraffic https://t.co/YHRNqAXM4D — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) February 11, 2020

As such, it said that heavy bus delays for trunk route and feeder buses are being experienced.

Buses are also not operational from Thokoza Park, but Rea Vaya said that route assessments are being conducted to divert bus routes.

⚠️UPDATE : F2, F1, F9, F3 and F5 buses are temporarily suspended due to the #ProtestAction happening at Chris Hani and Klipspruit Valley Road. Updates will follow. Sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. ^TM pic.twitter.com/F1aN7SzQHY — Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) February 11, 2020

The latest update indicates that F2, F1, F9, F3 and F5 buses have been temporarily suspended.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.