PICS: Get your house in order or we take over, Samwu tells Tshwane

Tshwane municipal workers have given Tshwane City until month-end to get their house in order and put an end to the “constant collapse” of council meetings.

Thousands of South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) members brought the city to a standstill yesterday as they marched to Tshwane House to lodge their grievances.

Clad in red T-shirts and holding up placards, the group sang for Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and governance and support officer Lorette Tredoux to be ousted.

The workers said that under the Democratic Alliance, the city had collapsed and there had not been sufficient service delivery. They also expressed frustration at the recent stagnation in council meetings.

“We have had three mayors and four acting city managers over the last 40 months.

“This creates instability in the administration and service delivery is affected.

“Furthermore, there is political interference in the administration and, as the mayor rightfully said, the administration was politicised,” said Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane.

He said Tshwane had until the end of February to ensure politicians stopped interfering with the city’s administration, adding: “If this is not resolved by end of the month, we will then take over. This is our municipality and our workplace.”

While ANC leaders had joined the march in solidarity, Tladinyane scolded them for participating in the collapse of the council.

The union then blamed Tredoux for the collapse of departments, appointing people without following staffing policy and putting an end to bursaries for staff.

Other demands included the reinstatement of staff who have been suspended for more than two years, the insourcing of services, adequate security at municipal buildings and for danger allowance for staff working in harmful environments.

The memorandum was received by member of the mayoral committee for corporate and shared services Richard Moheta.

