UKZN’s lectures suspended following violent protests

The University of KwaZulu-Natal announced on Tuesday afternoon, the decision to suspend lectures at all its campuses until Monday following violent protests, Daily News reported.

@IOL @DailyNewsSA Another car was burned at @UKZN This time it was the Howard College campus. This is part of a day that has been filled with violence as students fight for dlfello2 colleagues who have been excluded and the slow registration process among other complaints. pic.twitter.com/CSt2yD2Tor — mphathi (@mphathinxumalo) February 4, 2019

READ MORE: WATCH: More buildings set alight as UKZN students continue to protest

In a statement on Tuesday, the university said: “In view of the ongoing disruptions, the University of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a decision to suspend with immediate effect the academic programme on all campuses until Friday, 7 February 2020. The academic programme will resume on Monday, 10 February 2020. The decision to suspend academic activities was taken in the best interests of the university.”

Ashton Bodrick, UKZN’s spokesperson said the students were armed with rocks, bottles and sticks before setting buildings on the Pietermaritzburg and Westville campuses alight on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“Protesters threw rocks and bottles at vehicles on a public road and set fire to a guardhouse and kitchen at the Pietermaritzburg campus. Fire and Emergency Services managed to extinguish the fire. At the Westville campus, protesters set fire to a section of the gymnasium and a mobile office.

“University Risk Management Services (RMS), Public Order Policing, SAPS, and Emergency Services worked throughout the night to safeguard the campuses and apprehend suspects,” he said.

ALSO READ: Four students arrested as UKZN violence escalates, car torched

He added that the incidents of assault, destruction of property and arson were being investigated by the university’s risk management services and police.

“Several arrests have been made already,” said Bodrick.

The university’s management and Student Representative Council (SRC) were in talks, which are at a standstill, following the students’ demand for historical debt and financial exclusion to be scrapped.

UKZN management said the university had already an amount of R1.7 billion of student debt and that they were trying their best to assist the students.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.