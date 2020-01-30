Tensions rise outside NW University as protesters turn workers away

Tensions outside the North-West University Mahikeng campus are escalating as protesters are reportedly chasing university employees home as they turn up for work.

A handful of protesters are chanting outside the university, while university security remains on high alert.

The protest entered its fourth day on Thursday, as the South African University Student Union calls for a seven-day national shutdown of all public universities.

The union demands the scrapping of debt and free registration for the less privileged.

The shutdown has reportedly affected some contract university employees, who since Monday have reportedly been unable to get to work due to the shutdown by protestors.

A representative from the National Association of South African Workers at the university, Fanon Moema, said outsourced employees were the most affected as they faced a major challenge of not being paid in full, come month-end.

Protesting students have ignored the call to vacate the campus property and demand that all private accommodation be granted with accreditation.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

