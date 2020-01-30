Premium 30.1.2020 06:30 am
Protesters shut down Moutse over dirty water
Residents say they will keep on protesting until the Limpopo premier and Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu address their concerns.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences
World Xi says China fighting ‘demon’ virus as nations prepare airlifts
SAA gets R3.5bn bailout from Development Bank of SA
Lotto Lottery pays millions to COO’s wife and family’s firms
Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’