Protesters shut down Moutse over dirty water

Protesters shut down Moutse over dirty water

Residents of Moutse, on the border of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, block the road between Groblersdal and Bronkhorstspruit during a service delivery protest, 29 January 2020. Picture: Twitter / @AliMaloba

Residents say they will keep on protesting until the Limpopo premier and Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu address their concerns.

A pall of smoke hung over the town of Moutse on the border between Limpopo and Mpumalanga yesterday after angry residents burned tyres and barricaded all roads leading to schools and other government premises, in a bid to force Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha and Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to listen to their grievances. By noon, schools were temporarily closed, along with shopping complexes such as Moutse Mall, and the usually busy Moloto Road between Pretoria and Groblersdal was a no-go area. The residents, in the early hours of the morning, used tree trunks and burning tyres to close...
